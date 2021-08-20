Posted: Aug 20, 2021 3:34 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2021 3:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Burch Avenue just north of Frank Phillips Boulevard will see lane closures over the next few weeks to facilitate the Frank Phillips Water Line Project currently underway in the area.

Contract crews are installing new water lines along Frank Phillips Boulevard and will close the middle turning lane of Burch Avenue near the hospital beginning Monday. Ultimately, only traffic turning northbound onto Burch from Frank Phillips Boulevard will be permitted. It is anticipated the lanes will be reopened in a few weeks.

The project, which got underway in February and expected to be complete around the end of the year, consists of replacing two older water lines with a new 20-inch diameter water line. The majority of the alignment is on the north side of Frank Phillips from just east of Silver Lake Road to just west of U.S. Highway 75.