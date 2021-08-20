Posted: Aug 20, 2021 3:17 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2021 3:17 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt recently took away unemployment benefits for those who have not yet found work. An Oklahoma County District Court Judge ruled that the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission needed to re-instate those $300 payments.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court reviewed the case on Wednesday and has granted the State’s request for a stay on the re-instatement of those benefits. Mark Hammons, an attorney representing the petitioners had this to say:

“The policy of the act is to protect unemployed workers and their family members from the effects of invalidated unemployment.”

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’ Connor applauded the decision, as he has strongly defended Governor Stitt’s decision to end those benefits. This ruling impacts around 90,000 Oklahomans.