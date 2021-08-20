Posted: Aug 20, 2021 1:47 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2021 1:52 PM

Out of approximately 130 inmates at the Washington County Detention Center, just under 10-percent have tested positive for coronavirus.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen made that announcement on Friday, stating that they are doing everything in their power to combat an on-going pandemic.

Sheriff Owen said the uptick they are seeing at the jail is synonymous with what we are seeing in area hospitals with the virus. He said they have ramped up their coronavirus precautions and measures at the jail; they are going to do their job and provide health care to the ones that need it.

This uptick in cases in the jail has occurred in the passed 24 to 36 hours. Sheriff Owen said there are no serious cases of COVID-19 in the jail at this time. He said the jail's medical staff is on top of the situation.

Two pods at the Detention Center are reserved for inmates that have tested positive for the virus. Sheriff Owen said the isolation cells can hold up to 12 inmates a piece. He said they are nowhere near full, but available for quarantine purposes.

The WCSO continues to follow the advice the Health Department. Sheriff Owen said they have increased COVID testing at the jail. He said that may also directly correlate with the increase of cases at the detention facility.

