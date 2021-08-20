Posted: Aug 20, 2021 12:01 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2021 12:26 PM

Garrett Giles

Damage was dealt to the Dewey Cemetery's outer fence during a single vehicle accident on Thursday evening along Highway 75.

According to Dewey Police Chief Mike Shea, it is believed the accident occurred as a result of a medical condition suffered by the driver. Shea said the driver was transported to the hospital for examination. He said Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked and investigated the accident.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said the City is going out for quotes to repair the fence following the accident.

We will have more information at a later time.

Photo courtesy: Joe Riddle