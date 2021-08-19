News
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 1:36 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2021 1:59 AM
GCRWC Meeting: The Mid-Terms, Visit Bville and Explain My Taxes
The Green Country Republican Women's Club luncheon on Thursday, August 19, 2021, welcomed two guest speakers, Maria Gus, Executive Director of the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau and Todd Mathes, Washington County Assessor.
Prior to the presentations by Gus and Mathes, GCRWC President Mayri Hebert reminded those in attendance that the mid-term elections are coming up in 2022. A few were taken by a bit by suprise when Hebert announced that with the recent census, some redistricting has taken place. And a couple of jaws dropped when she said that some new districts will have no incumbents and that other new districts may have two. Hebert also announced that there will be some lawmakers retiring. She asked that voters educate themselves on the new districts and familiarize themselves with the candidates.
Maria Gus with Visit Bartlesville then took to the podium. Gus explained that the Mission of the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau is to enhance the local economy and improve the community’s quality of life by marketing and promoting the Bartlesville area as a destination for conventions, meetings, special events and leisure travel.
As Executive Director, Maria is responsible for the day to day executive management of the Bartlesville Convention and Visitors Bureau. She oversees all marketing and communications of Bartlesville area tourism assets including production of publications, trade show attendance and participation in local and state committees.
Ms. Gus also told the audience that the bureau also sees a 103% return on dollars spent.
Maria reminded the audience of the major movie based on David Grann's boook Killers of the Flower Moon is still filming in the area. She also surprised a few in the crowd that Bartlesville has been the home to more than a couple of dozen films and documentaries.
As for "what's next?" Gus is very busy working on their new website and they are working wrapping up with "the film."
"What we are really highlighting Bartlesville on is the spring campaign, talking about what iscoming up inthe next year," said Gus. She adds that there is plenty to see in do in the area with Woolaroc and their events and so much more.
County Assesor Todd Mathes then made his presentation. As County Assessor, Mathes has the responsibility to appraise and assess the real and personal property within the county for the purpose of taxation. Also, the County Assessor is required to compute the taxes due on all taxable property.
By law, the County Assessor appraises all the taxable real and personal property according to its fair cash value for which the property is actually being used as of January 1st of the taxable year, and assesses it at a percentage ratio of its fair cash value. The taxes in Washington County support each common school district, the local vo-techs, the county general fund, and your city or town, if you have passed a bond issue.
Mathes addressed a rumor has been circulatiing around Bartlesville that the recent school bond issue is to blame for an increase in property taxes. Todd Mathes explained that the rumor is false.
Mathes said, "A lot of people who receive an increase in valuation believe it is the result of a recent bond issue. That is not always the case. You have to see which school district you are in." Mathes further explains, " For instance, the recent bond issue the Bartlesville passed--that is not going to place any new increase on your tax bill. It replacing some old bond issues that were expiring. If you did see an increase, nine time out of ten it's gonna be an increase in vaulation and not and inceaseas a result of the bond issue."
