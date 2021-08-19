Posted: Aug 19, 2021 1:45 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2021 1:45 PM

Ty Loftis

As things currently stand, the Constantine Theater Board of Directors are responsible for the upkeep of the building. Secretary Lori Highfill recently informed the Pawhuska City Council that this isn’t feasible, as the building doesn’t belong to them. She explains how they spend the money that they do make.

City Manager Tonya Bright said if a storm were to damage the building itself, insurance would likely cover that and the City pays insurance on the building.

Councilman Steve Tolson said that for the City, from a business standpoint, it would be a poor decision to pay the Board $1,500 and still be responsible for everything in the facility.

Council members decided to wait 30 days to allow Board members to get their financial reports together and they will re-visit the subject at the next meeting.