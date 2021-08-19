Posted: Aug 19, 2021 12:44 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2021 12:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Spirit Church will show its love for local educators this weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, Spirit Church will celebrate all of the teachers, counselors, principals, and all other educators in the Bartlesville area. There will be a surprise for all educators and students during both worship experiences, as well as a special time of prayer that God would protect them and use them mightily this year.

You can invite all of the educators in your inner circle to Spirit Church this weekend. Spirit Church's services start at 9:30 and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. The church is located at 2121 S. Madison Boulevard in Bartlesville.