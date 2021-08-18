Posted: Aug 18, 2021 2:43 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2021 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The dam at Lake Pawhuska has needed some structural repairs made to it for quite some time now and at a recent city council meeting, council members had the opportunity to choose a company to make those repairs. Engineer Tim Ward made the recommendation to award the contract to KC Dirtworks LLC. in the amount of just over $429,000.

That was the lowest bid the City received, but council member Steve Tolson did have a problem with the bid that was presented because he felt like it could be done cheaper.

City Manager Tonya Bright goes on to say why Ward recommends the three-to-one slope.

The Council followed the engineer’s recommendation of using the three-to-one slope. Tolson did vote against the measure.

The City has received just over $290,000 in grant funds to help pay for the project, but Bright says she plans to apply for more grant money that is available.