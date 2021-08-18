Posted: Aug 18, 2021 1:22 PMUpdated: Aug 18, 2021 1:22 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Tuesday evening on a domestic abuse charge. Officers were dispatched to 3806 SE Limestone Rd. where they located the defendant, Colby Ray Glenn, along with the two victims.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers noticed a red mark on one of the victims that was consistent with being hit in the head with a closed fist. This victim claimed that Glenn was out of control and being verbally hostile toward his mother, the other victim in this case.

When confronted about this, Glenn placed the male victim in a headlock manner and hit him in the side of the head with a closed fist near his right ear. Glenn admitted to striking the victim because he, “got in his face.”

Glenn’s bond was set at $1,000 and was not present for his arraignment.