Posted: Aug 18, 2021 10:01 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2021 10:01 AM

Garrett Giles

Shelters and picnic tables have been installed at the City-owned Lee Lake in Bartlesville thanks to a generous donation from Phillips 66.

Community Development Director Lisa Beeman says each shelter contains one ADA compliant and one standard picnic table.

In a statement, Beeman said :

"We are grateful to Phillips 66 not only for this donation but all the things they do that make our community a better place to work, play and live."

Lee Lake, located on Adams Boulevard near Silver Lake Road, is Bartlesville's only in-city fishing lake. While swimming is not permitted at the lake, non-wake forming vessels such as kayaks, canoes and paddle boards are welcome.