Posted: Aug 17, 2021 3:34 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2021 3:34 PM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union announced several new additions to their downtown Bartlesville location on Tuesday.

In a statement, Truity President/CEO Dennis Halpin said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Mallory Benne, Tim Duhon and Melissa Mendy to our team. They each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience which will be great assets to the credit union, our members and the community.”

Mallory Benne- Mortgage Loan Officer

Benne brings over 20 years of banking experience to her new role as Mortgage Loan Officer. She is a graduate of Rogers State University and a longtime resident in Bartlesville. She has been married to her husband Scott for 26 years and has a daughter in college. She is looking forward to being a part of the team at Truity and serving members in the community.

“I love Bartlesville and know it is the best place to raise a family,” Benne said. “I’m ready to help with all of your mortgage needs, whether that’s finding your first home, your forever home or refinancing. Visit TruityCU.org/MalloryBenne to learn more.”

Tim Duhon- Quality Control Specialist

With over 20 years in the financial industry, Duhon recently transitioned from his role at Arvest to join the compliance department at Truity as a Quality Control Specialist.

“I am very excited to be at Truity,” he said. “In my work as a Quality Control Specialist, I strive to make sure the credit union upholds the highest standards in compliance, by verifying certain documentation has been received and is accurate.”

Duhon and his wife Suzanne are longtime residents of Bartlesville.

Melissa Mendy- Assistant Manager, Contact Center

As the new Assistant Manager for Truity’s Contact Center, Mendy leads a team of consultants and assist members by phone and via digital banking. She comes to Truity from Arvest, after serving various roles in both Tulsa and Bartlesville markets, with over eight years of total experience. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University. She lives in Copan with her husband David and her son Andrew.

“I am excited to be at Truity and a part of the incredible group in the Contact Center,” Mendy said. “My goal is to not only build relationships with members and our community, but to also continue our efforts to provide superior service with each and every interaction.”

Truity Credit Union serves over 70,000 members worldwide and has assets of nearly $836 million. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.