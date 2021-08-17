Posted: Aug 17, 2021 2:44 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2021 2:52 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce hosted a special forum on Tuesday featuring Greg Garland, Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66, at City Church in Bartlesville.

Chairman Garland empahised three main topics: technology, resiliency and transformation.

Garland had nothing but praise for those who work for Phillips 66, especially during the pandemic. He stressed that Phillips 66 had no layoffs or furloughs during the pandemic and they even borrowed $4 billion dollars to keep things running.

Bartlesville Radio was granted an exclusive interview with Greg Garland, Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66 and Mark Lashier, President and Chief Operating Officer of the company after the event.

Garland expanded on his three main topics with excitement and passion, especially when he spoke about Phillips 66 and the pathway to a lower carbon future.

Lashier spoke about the new markets featuring emerging energy from batteries to hydrogen to CO-2 capture and more.

Both said that some of the emerging energy research will be done right here in Bartlesville.

