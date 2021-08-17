Posted: Aug 17, 2021 1:40 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2021 1:40 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville’s City Street Department crews are replacing the damaged concrete joints on Tuxedo Boulevard east of Cherokee Avenue. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction for the duration of the project. Crews have completed the work on the westbound lanes and are set to begin work in the eastbound lanes. The project is expected to be complete by the end of the first week in September, weather permitting.