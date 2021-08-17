Posted: Aug 17, 2021 12:13 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2021 12:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Health Center has begun providing additional shots of COVID-19 vaccines. This is for individuals who have moderate to severe immunocompromised diseases, this according to an Osage Nation press release. These booster shots are eligible to people who have received the initial vaccines.

The Osage Nation encourages you to talk to healthcare providers to determine if an additional dose is appropriate. All vaccinations are being done by appointment only at this time. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 918-287-0028.