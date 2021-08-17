Posted: Aug 17, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2021 12:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has released a video on the situation in Afghanistan, stating that President Biden is to blame for the disaster.

Gov. Stitt said the decision to pullout of Afghanistan is part of a troubling pattern of President Biden's poor judgment. As gas prices rise, Stitt said Biden begs foreign adversaries for help while fighting America's oil producers at every turn.

Stitt addressed Biden specifically in the video, stating that Oklahoma has companies, rigs, and workers "ready to drill here at home." He told Biden to stop turning his back on the people of our country; he told Biden to fight for us.

Governor Stitt said he will continue to stand up for our freedom, our security and our way of life no matter what. He also thanked the Oklahomans who have served our country in Afghanistan. 49 Gold Star Families in Oklahoma were also recognized and honored by Stitt.

In his video, Stitt accuses Biden of getting caught flat-footed with no real plan in place when it came to pulling out of Afghanistan. Stitt said there is absolutely no excuse for American citizens and America's allies to be running for their lives to escape brutal terrorists. He said Biden turned his back on thousands of Afghans who risked their lives to help America and defend democracy.