Posted: Aug 17, 2021 9:12 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2021 9:15 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville City Councilor Trevor Dorsey appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday and he feels confident the city and the union representing our firefighters can work out their labor agreement.

Following several weeks with no response to the City's last offer, City Attorney Jess Kane recently began steps to have the matter decided through arbitration.

If an agreement isn't reached by the time of arbitration, the arbitrator will render a finding in favor of either the City's or the union's "last, best offer." If the ruling is in favor of the union, the City has the option of asking Bartlesville voters to decide the final outcome.