Bartlesville
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 9:12 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2021 9:15 AM
Bartlesville City Councilor Confident an Agreement With IFF Can Be Made
Tom Davis
Bartlesville City Councilor Trevor Dorsey appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday and he feels confident the city and the union representing our firefighters can work out their labor agreement.
According to Councilor Dorsey, the city of Bartlesville is still in talks with the IFF, the union representing our firefighters. Dorsey said, "The city, I think, finally has the resources to get maybe our fire employees up to date with maybe the similar cities as far as retirement (and pay)." Dorsey addded, " There are just a few intricate details there where we're nt exactly on the same page...I feel confident we'll get there."
Following several weeks with no response to the City's last offer, City Attorney Jess Kane recently began steps to have the matter decided through arbitration.
If an agreement isn't reached by the time of arbitration, the arbitrator will render a finding in favor of either the City's or the union's "last, best offer." If the ruling is in favor of the union, the City has the option of asking Bartlesville voters to decide the final outcome.
