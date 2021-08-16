Posted: Aug 16, 2021 7:32 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2021 7:32 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening’s City Council meeting in Dewey, Council members purchased three small plots of land on Main Street to make improvements to downtown Dewey. Mayor Tom Hays explains their plans.

Hays added that with the purchase of the land, they wouldn’t have to shut down Main Street to traffic.

Also at Monday evening’s meeting, the Council accepted the donation of property from Northpoint Church and approved the School Resource Officer Agreement between the School and the City for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.