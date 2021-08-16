Posted: Aug 16, 2021 2:25 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2021 2:25 PM

Max Gross

As expected, 29-year-old Koalton Ellis was charged with murder in the first degree on Monday. The district attorney office filed the charges that were announced last Friday. Ellis allegedly stabbed Buffie Raulston in late July and last Thursday the victim died due to her sustained injuries.

Also on Friday a motion to enhance Ellis’ bond was filed due to the escalation in charges from assault with a deadly weapon to first degree murder. The defendant’s bond was raised from $250,000 to $1,000,000.

Surveillance footage from the Skyline Motel appears to show Ellis stab the victim multiple times before walking away. Ellis then returned to stab the victim several more times. Officers found the victim lying in a pool of blood. The knife was found near the victim.

He is due back in court on Friday for the felony status docket.