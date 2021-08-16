Posted: Aug 16, 2021 10:48 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2021 10:48 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed the possibility of starting an Amazon account for the county to use at Monday morning’s meeting. The commissioners brought up this item at last week’s meeting as a way to possibly save money.

Amazon has the capabilities to receive purchase order and invoices as a means for doing business. County officials reached out to neighboring counties and found out them none of them do business with amazon electronically. County clerk Kay Spurgeon details some of the process.

The commissioners advised that they were not trying to make any extra for the county clerk’s office. No resolution was needed with this item. The board will go forward with procedures to try to open the account.