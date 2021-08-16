Posted: Aug 16, 2021 7:46 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2021 7:46 AM

Tom Davis

TULSA, OK – Representative Kevin Hern released the following statement on the Taliban’s violent takeover of Afghanistan, destruction of democracy.

“The foreign policy disaster unfolding in Afghanistan, which many previously predicted, seems to come as a surprise to President Biden and his Administration,” said Rep. Hern. “Now, they are caught flat-footed and seem to have no answers to the questions that Americans are asking. This morning, I and my colleagues attempted to get answers from the Biden Administration including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. These individuals have been left leaderless by a vacationing President Biden and they refused to let Republicans ask important questions including:

“What is the Biden Administration’s plans for protecting Americans abroad including many who are still in Afghanistan?

“With reports and video of thousands of terrorists being freed from jails in Afghanistan, what is Biden doing to keep our citizens safe, including protecting the gaping hole on our southern boarder?

“What is the status of the taxpayer funded, high-tech equipment left behind for the Afghan Security Forces?”

Rep. Hern concluded, “It is past time for President Biden to end his vacation, return to the White House, and face the realities of his destructive foreign affairs decisions. Putting America first doesn’t mean putting Americans’ security last. Biden’s botched withdrawal has put American lives and those of our allies in jeopardy.”