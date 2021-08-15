Posted: Aug 15, 2021 4:06 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2021 4:06 PM

Evan Fahrbach

A man was shot dead during an altercation that involved gunfire in Ochelata on Saturday evening.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a 39-year-old man was shot dead after gunfire was exchanged between two parties involved in a domestic disturbance.

The Sherrif’s office says they received a call regarding a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Cottonwood in Ochelata at around 7:40 PM on Saturday night.

Dispatch had previously advised all parties had separated and the complainant wished to file a report. One half of the domestic disturbance had left the residence on Cottonwood.

However, according to the WCSO, prior to deputies arriving on scene, the 39 year old male arrived at the residence and began shooting a small caliber semi-automatic handgun. The male began shooting as he exited his vehicle, which was partially parked in the driveway. A 23 year old male, inside the residence, began shooting back at the 39 year old male. The 23 year old male was using a large caliber semiautomatic handgun.

The 39 year old male was struck twice and life saving measures were administered by deputies upon their arrival.

Ochelata Fire and Bartlesville Ambulance were summoned where additional life saving measures were employed. The 39 year old male was declared deceased at the scene.

Both men are Native American which prompted the Cherokee Nation Marshall as well as the FBI to be contacted. Both the Cherokee Nation Marshall's office and the FBI arrived and will continue the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time pending further investigation.

Names are not being released at this time and may be released pending the FBI and Cherokee Nation Marshall's Office approval.

WCSO says that deputies assisted in processing the scene and finally concluded processing the scene after 2:00 AM on Sunday.

WCSO says its deputies will continue to assist the Marshalls and FBI as this investigation moves forward.