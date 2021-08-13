Posted: Aug 13, 2021 2:27 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2021 2:27 PM

Ty Loftis

At a recent city council meeting in Pawhuska, concern was raised regarding local EMS personnel responding to phone calls, but not being able to make money off of the services they provide. A member of the Pawhuska EMS staff explains what is happening.

They can't say how much money they are losing off of these calls, but it is significant and something that is going to be looked into to see how they can make those calls billable.