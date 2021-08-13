Posted: Aug 13, 2021 2:25 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2021 2:26 PM

Max Gross

A woman who was stabbed multiple times last month at the Skyline Motel has succumbed to her injuries. Buffie Raulston passed away at the Oklahoma State University Medical Center on Thursday.

Koalton Ellis of Bartlesville was charged with two counts of assault and battery likely to produce death during an arraignment on July 26. Ellis appeared again in Washington County court on Friday. Judge Russell Vaclaw enhanced the defendant’s bond to $1,000,000. Assistant district attorney Will Drake intends to file first degree murder charges on Monday after all reports are compiled.

Surveillance footage from the motel appears to show Ellis stab the victim multiple times before walking away. Ellis then returned to stab the victim several more times. Officers found the victim lying in a pool of blood. The knife was found near the victim.

Ellis will likely be arraigned on potential charges on Monday. This would be the first murder in Washington County since March 2020.