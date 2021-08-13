Posted: Aug 13, 2021 10:18 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2021 10:18 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. District Attorney Mike Fisher will be giving a presentation regarding the possibility of using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to make an expansion to the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska. This has been an on-going topic of discussion for several years and Fisher recently explained why this is the right time to make these additions.

At the meeting, there will also be discussion regarding the possibility of making further amendments for the public entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings. This comes a week after the commissioners took action to strongly recommend the public wear masks when entering the buildings.

Monday's meeting begins at 10 o' clock in the morning for those interested in attending.