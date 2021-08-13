Posted: Aug 13, 2021 9:03 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2021 9:03 AM

Tom Davis

The Big Brothers/Big Sisters "End the Wait" campaign officially kicked off on Friday during COMMUNITY CONNECTION on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 / 95.1.

Area Director Charlene Dew and Board Member Brian O'Neill invited prospective mentors to become Big Brothers, Big Sisters or even Big Couples during the program. End of the Wait means that their are still young people (Littles) on the waiting list for a mentor.

Brian O'Neill is also a Big Brother. He began the mentoring program after his wife suggested that Big Brothers/ Big Sisters would be a great fit for him. It worked. Brian has been a "Big" now for six years and serves as the Chair of the BB/BS Community Engagment Committee.

Charlene Dew asks that if you or someone you know would be a good fit as a mentoring Big Brother/Big Sister or Big Couple, please have that discussion and then contact her office to begin the process.