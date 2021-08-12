Posted: Aug 12, 2021 1:58 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2021 1:58 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska starts the school year next Thursday and a safe return to learn plan has been implemented for both faculty and students. Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore said even if the school's health task force wanted to, the school is unable to put a mask mandate in place because the Governor has not instituted a State of Emergency and it is also up to the guidance of the local Health Department.

Moore does highlight some of the changes made to the plan as students return to campus.

Heading into this year, those in grades six through twelve are eligible to do virtual learning, a blended model or in-person. Moore explains why this isn't available for those in elementary school.