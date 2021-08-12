Posted: Aug 12, 2021 1:46 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2021 2:18 PM

Tom Davis

Thursday marked the first day of the 2021-2022 school year for Bartlesville public schools.

Most students were happy to be back with some starting the year as first time students and others beginning a new journey at different school.

The school district begins the year under the Red Alert for COVID-19 mitigations due to the high number of cases locally. Governor Stitt issued an Eecutive Order over the summer that forbids mask mandates in schools. Bartlesville Public Schools are highly recommending face coverings, but they are not mandatory.