Posted: Aug 12, 2021 10:37 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2021 10:50 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Aside from the cold February months, the Lime and Bird electric scooters have continued to be a big hit in Bartlesville.

The City of Bartlesville updated info about the scooters during Monday’s City Matter’s program on KWON.

Bartlesville is averaging 2,459 rides a month, or 79 rides a day. That is good for an average of 105 miles across the fleet per day. The timing of the usage indicates that citizens are using them for both recreational and point-to-point transportation

The main concern from the city’s standpoint was the possible strain that it could put on the police department.

Community Development Director Lisa Beeman says the police have hardly had to mess with the scooters.

Beeman also said she believes the program has been mutually beneficial to the companies and the city. The scooters first arrived in Bartlesville with Lime in mid-December of 2020, then Bird in late February of 2021.

There are currently about 150 electric scooters in Bartlesville.