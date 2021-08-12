Posted: Aug 12, 2021 10:25 AMUpdated: Aug 12, 2021 12:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The Agape Mission is putting on its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Tuesday, August 24th at the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets cost $25 and there will be up to 30 restaurants on hand, in addition to a silent auction. Executive Director Sherri Smith says this is a great opportunity to support the Bartlesville community.

The Agape Mission served more than 57,000 meals to the Bartlesville community a year ago. The Empty Bowls fundraiser will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at agapebartlesville.com or on the day of the event.