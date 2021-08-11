News
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 4:46 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2021 4:46 PM
Ascension Bartlesville Battling COVID-19
COVID-19 cases are rising across the area and with that, hospitalizations are climbing once again as well. A spokesperson with Ascension St. John had this to say:
“Safe and timely access to essential care is vitally important and the safety od our patients and staff remains our top priority. While we have a surge plan in place and are still performing surgeries and procedures our patients need urgently or in an emergency, the current surge of COVID-19 cases may require that we adjust our staffing needs and limit other services we are able to offer our patients.”
The hospital says the best way to combat the rise in cases is wearing masks when indoors, avoiding large gatherings and getting the vaccine.
