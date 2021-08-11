News
Osage Nation
Posted: Aug 11, 2021 2:01 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2021 2:01 PM
Osage Nation Holding Public Meeting Next Thursday
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation will be holding a public meeting next Thursday at the Pawhuska Community Center regarding the possibility of adding an outdoor health complex and the amenities that could go along with that. Susan Bayro goes into more detail.
Bayro estimates it will cost between 11 and 17 million dollars to construct the complex, but it will be open for the entire community to use. Next Thursday's meeting begins at 6 p.m.
