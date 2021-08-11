Posted: Aug 11, 2021 1:19 PMUpdated: Aug 11, 2021 1:19 PM

Ty Loftis

In coordination with the free dump day that Osage County is putting together on Saturday, September 11th, the City of Pawhuska will be holding an event on that same day. City Manager Tonya Bright explains what will be happening.

Bright said items with freon inside, such as refrigerators and air conditioners won't be accepted. It will take place at the City yard. She also said that the road repairs along 10th and Kihekah Ave. will be repaired by Tuesday.