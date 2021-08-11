Posted: Aug 11, 2021 10:04 AMUpdated: Aug 11, 2021 10:04 AM

Max Gross

Construction is currently underway on the Hominy Creek bridge in Osage County on North 52nd West Avenue, according to our news partners with the News on 6. Over a month ago a lot of the road collapsed in to the creek. Drivers often use the road to get between Skiatook and Tulsa.

Osage County Commissioner Steve Talburt said crews will begin stabilizing a new road in a field east of the original road on Wednesday. Talburt said the county had to come to an agreement with the landowner to build the new road and he’s hopeful it will be ready to go in the next 30 days.

Erosion had gotten worse since major flooding in 2019 and came to a crux last month.