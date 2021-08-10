Posted: Aug 10, 2021 7:07 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2021 7:07 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy alerted council members of a problem that her officers have been noticing more and more as of late. She says it deals with an ordinance that needs to begin getting enforced.

Hennesy says all that Pawhuska Police Officers can do is tell the occupants of the home to leave, but there is nothing saying they can't return to the premises. The City Attorney gives his take on the matter.

Hennesy estimates that she has dealt with at least 12 different individuals without utilities in the City of Pawhuska.