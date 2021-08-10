Posted: Aug 10, 2021 2:53 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2021 2:53 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused of stabbing a woman at the Skyline Motel late last month was in court on Friday. Koalton Ellis appeared in court without an attorney, however, one spoke on his behalf

Bartlesville’s Curtis DeLapp says that Ellis is trying retain him as counsel. Ellis had his felony status docket date passed to August 20. At this date it is likely that a preliminary hearing would be scheduled.

Ellis was charged with two felony counts of assault and battery likely to produce death. He is accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in a motel room on July 24. The victim had numerous lacerations on the back of her neck. There were several others lacerations later located on the victims forearm and abdomen.

Ellis remains in custody at the Washington County Jail on a $250,000 bond