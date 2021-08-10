Posted: Aug 10, 2021 2:03 PMUpdated: Aug 10, 2021 2:03 PM

Ty Loftis

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Board of Osage County Commissioners have been granting its employees an additional 80 hours of paid sick should they need to use it. The Board had the option t renew that resolution at Monday's meeting and District One Commissioner Randall Jones gave an example of why it would be a good idea to continue doing that.

The Board signed a resolution that extends that agreement through the end of the year.