Posted: Aug 09, 2021 3:28 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2021 3:28 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Board members were presented with numbers showing that COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise. Last week, District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney said if he continued to see that steady rise, he would make the recommendation that a mask mandate be put in place at county-owned buildings. Here is what McKinney said on Monday.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said it is important to take steps to safe from the virus, but pointed out that not everyone will be able to abide by a mask mandate and that his belief is that COVID-19 is here to stay.

A citizen in the audience raised concerns about a mask mandate and the possibility of rolling back other services as the commissioners had done when the pandemic first began.

Here is what District One Commissioner Randall Jones had to say on the matter