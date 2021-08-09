News
Osage County
Commissioners Unhappy With How Elected Officials Closed Offices
With COVID-19 numbers rising across the county, the Board of Osage County Commissioners have stressed to elected officials that if they feel the need to alter the way in which they conduct business with the public than they are welcome to do so. The Assessor's Office, in ccordination with the Treasurer's Office and County Clerk made that move late Friday afternoon, but things were poorly communicated, as District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney explains.
County Clerk Robin Slack tells the Board why they took action so quickly and says they are in a difficult situation with COVID-19 cases on the rise.
Assistant District Attorney Ashley Kane said the Assessor's Office did a poor job in closing their office, as she says there was no plan in place.
Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. agreed that there was poor communication in the way in which they went about shutting down their office and they were going to draw up a plan informing the public of what was happening later in the day.
