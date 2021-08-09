Posted: Aug 09, 2021 2:47 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2021 2:47 PM

Max Gross

A contract adjustment between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Technologies was approved at Monday’s Washington County Commissioners meeting. The company based out of Plano, Texas provides the sheriff with correctional software. An agreement was initially ratified in November 2019.

Sheriff Scott Owen said just a few wording changes in the agreement needed to be made. Overall, Sheriff Owen says his office is happy with the product that has been provided.

Owen also said the software previously used in the jail is no longer compatible with what several state agencies use. No dollar amounts were modified in the new agreement with Tyler Technologies.