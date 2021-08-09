Posted: Aug 09, 2021 2:15 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2021 2:15 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with a history of drug and theft-related offenses was arrested again on Friday. Charles Bell was charged with a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

Court documents allege that Bartlesville Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Friday night. A female victim alleges that Bell strangled her during the course of an altercation. The victim claimed that Bell also hit her with his fists and threw her to the ground as well.

Bell has an extensive legal history in Washington County dating back to the 1990s. He was arrested in March on a breaking and entering charge. Bell was convicted and given a one year suspended sentence in that case.

The district attorney requested a $25,000 bond with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.