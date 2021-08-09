Posted: Aug 09, 2021 12:43 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2021 12:43 PM

Ty Loftis

Two weeks ago, the Board of Osage County Commissioners approved a one-time payment of $2,500 for all full time county employees who helped navigate the county through the COVID-19 pandemic. There had been discussion to allow elected officials get that payment as well, but a vote was never held.

During new business at Monday’s meeting, District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt addressed the fact that a vote was never held regarding elected officials receiving that money.

County Treasurer Sally Hulse agreed with Talburt that elected officials have worked to earn that one-time bonus and County Clerk Robin Slack said it will be on next week’s agenda for the commissioners to vote on. These funds are coming out of the American Rescue Plan Act.