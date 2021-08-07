Posted: Aug 07, 2021 4:35 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2021 4:36 PM

Tom Davis

A three-vehicle accident on US Highway 75 in front of Atwood's in Bartlesville has traffic stalled this afternon until at least 6pm according to Bartlesville Police.

BPD Captain Jay Hastings tells us a vehicle was turning into Atwood's when it was clipped by a vehicle. The vehicle spun and struck a third vehicle.

Hastings said that ambulances took several people to the hospital but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threating.