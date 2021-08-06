Posted: Aug 06, 2021 3:09 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2021 3:09 PM

Max Gross

Brookdale Senior Living, which owns and operates two facilities in Bartlesville is requiring its employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine. CEO Cindy Baier made the announcement during an interview with CNBC on Friday. Baier says the mandate is to protect staff and employees from the delta variant.

Brookdale operates senior living facilities in 41 states. They report that 93% of their residents are vaccinated. In the last week of July, the Center for Disease Control reported that cases among nursing home residents rose by 38%.