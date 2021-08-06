Posted: Aug 06, 2021 1:34 PMUpdated: Aug 06, 2021 1:34 PM

Ty Loftis

As Tuesday’s bond issue election approaches, it is important to know what is in it and how Bartlesville Public Schools would benefit from its passage. Regan Hodge, a senior at BHS, talked about the needed updates to some of the buildings across campus.

Fellow senior Matt Freeze talked about the need to continue upgrading technologically.

Other updates would include an indoor hitting facility for the golf team, getting new uniforms and instruments for the fine arts program and updates to the track, which hasn’t been renovated since 2004.