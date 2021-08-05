Posted: Aug 05, 2021 3:10 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2021 3:10 PM

Max Gross

An unconventional item was passed by the City of Bartlesville at this week’s council meeting. A piece of property that was owned by the city was annexed to become a part of city limits. The property is a 10-acre piece of land in the northeast corner of the Price Fields complex.

A number of years ago the city purchased this land from Washington County. However, it was not considered part of the city until this week. Bartlesville mayor Dale Copeland talks about the situation.

One citizen spoke during the public hearing that was required. He owned land neighboring the property and was reassured that it would not affect his land. The neighboring property remains in Washington County.