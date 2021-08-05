Posted: Aug 05, 2021 2:50 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2021 2:50 PM

Ty Loftis

Students attending Pawhuska Public Schools will have the opportunity to enroll next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Elementary School Cafeteria from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Online enrollment can also be done at teacherease.com. There are some forms that aren't available online however and these can be filled out at home or in-person on enrollment day.

If new to the district, a birth certificate, social security card, shot records and tribal enrollent card must be presented if applicable.

The school is going to launch an app this year making it easier for students and parents to communicate virtually. Superintendent David Cash talks about that app, which is expected to launch in the near future.