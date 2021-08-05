Posted: Aug 05, 2021 2:28 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2021 2:33 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after allegedly hitting his female roommate with a baseball bat during an incident that occurred on Wednesday. Robert Kendall was charged with one count assault and battery with a dangerous weapon during a court appearance in Washington County on Thursday.

Court documents allege that Kendall struck the female victims with a metal baseball bat. It is further alleged that the defendant threatened sexual assault and bodily harm against the victim in the incident. The alleged crime occurred at their shared residence in Bartlesville.

Kendall has previous convictions in Washington County for destruction of property, cruelty to animals and domestic abuse. Bond was set at $100,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. A protective order has been filed in this case.