The latest edition of the 2021 Sizzlin’ Summer Series at the Bartlesville Tower Center will be sizzling in more ways than one.

Friday night will be the “Salsa North of Tulsa” running from 6-9 PM. There will be free salsa dance lessons, as well as a salsa making contest, along with different contests and food trucks. Zodiac will be the featured band at the event.

Executive Director of Visit Bartlesville Maria Gus talks about some of the festivities downtown.

If you can’t make it on Friday, the Sizzlin' Summer Series fun will continue on Friday, Sept. 3, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with "Glow in the Park." This event will feature a glow in the dark dance party, karaoke, and a DJ.