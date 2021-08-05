News
Dewey Public Schools
Dewey School Board Talks Spending Plan
The federal government initiated an elementary and secondary emergency education relief fund in response to COVID-19. In the third installment with the American Rescue Plan in place, Dewey Public Schools received just over 1.85 million dollars. These funds must be used by September of 2024 and Superintendent Vince Vincent says a committee has been formed to determine how to best use those funds.
Some of the areas Vincent hopes to focus on include facility renovations, transportation, technology and school safety. He went on to say that things they plan to focus on could change over the next three years, but this is the starting point. The committee is required to meet every six months to see if there needs to be any changes made to the list.
