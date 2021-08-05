Posted: Aug 05, 2021 10:32 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2021 10:32 AM

Ty Loftis

The federal government initiated an elementary and secondary emergency education relief fund in response to COVID-19. In the third installment with the American Rescue Plan in place, Dewey Public Schools received just over 1.85 million dollars. These funds must be used by September of 2024 and Superintendent Vince Vincent says a committee has been formed to determine how to best use those funds.