Posted: Aug 05, 2021 9:59 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2021 9:59 AM

Max Gross

Cherokee Nation leaders recently traveled to Cherokee, North Carolina to tour multiple health care facilities for the Eastern Band of Cherokees. The facilities included behavioral health programs, including in-treatment facilities for drug and alcohol addiction. Cherokee Nation principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. talks about the trip.

Earlier this year, Hoskin Jr. signed the Cherokee Nation Public Health and Wellness Fund Act that will earmark up to $12 million per year to provide tribal citizens access to similar treatment centers as well as wellness centers here in the Cherokee Nation.